Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Lands New NFL Job: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (February 14).

"The #AZCardinals are targeting #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, sources say. They’ll aim to work out a deal to lock him in. But after several weeks of searching, they’ve found their guy," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport later confirmed that a deal between Gannon and the Cardinals was "now done" after previously reporting that the two sides would "work out a deal to lock him in."

"After several weeks of searching, they found their guy," Rapoport added.