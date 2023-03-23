Ezekiel Elliott Narrows Down Free Agent Options To 3 Teams: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly narrowed down his free agency options to the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals and intends to make a decision by the end of the week, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 23).

"Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources," Schefter tweeted.

Elliott, 27, was released by the Cowboys on March 15, having spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise, primarily serving as Dallas' primary back since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories, while having also recorded 10,498 all-purpose yards.