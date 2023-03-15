Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly informed running back Ezekiel Elliott of their decision to release him, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday (March 15).

"End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space," Rapoport tweeted.

Elliott, 27, has served as the Cowboys' primary back for the majority of his seven-year NFL career, having been selected by the team at No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories, while having also recorded 10,498 all-purpose yards.