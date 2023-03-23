Lucky Texan Walks Away With $1 Million Lottery Prize

One lucky Texan is now a million dollars richer after claiming an exciting lottery prize!

Someone from Cedar Hill has added $1 million to their bank account after claiming a winning $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (March 23). They purchased the ticket at 7-Eleven at 700 W. Interstate Highway 20 in Arlington. There are two more prizes left in this game to be claimed.

In more Texas lottery news, two more Texans became millionaires this week after claiming winning lottery tickets. A Nevada resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. They purchased the winning ticket at Mo's Exxon at 411 Highway 78 in Lavon. Furthermore, A resident from Laredo is also $1 million richer after claiming a winning Ca$h Blowout scratch-off ticket. The winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at H-E-B at 19337 McDonald St. in Lytle.

The winning doesn't stop there! Someone from San Antonio won $1 million from the Powerball drawing on March 4, the Texas Lottery announced last week. They purchased the winning ticket at Circle K at 3411 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio. Furthermore, a Lamesa resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game. They bought their winning ticket at Yesway at 1111 Seminole Road in Lamesa.