Man May Be Illegally Contacting Teams For Lamar Jackson Negotiations: NFL

A man named Ken Francis "may be contacting clubs" in an effort "to enter into negotiations with or concerning" Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a nonexclusive franchise tender, the National Football League said in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Thursday (March 23), which was obtained and shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Source: NFL sent a memo to all clubs letting them know that the NFLPA informed the league that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting teams and attempting to persuade team personnel to enter into negotiations with Lamar Jackson," Schefter tweeted.

Jackson could negotiate with any NFL team as part of the nonexclusive franchise tender -- which the Ravens would have the option to match or receive trade compensation -- but would only be permitted to use an agent certified by the NFLPA in adherence with league rules.