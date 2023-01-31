Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31).

"Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged," Rapoport said before being asked by McAfee if the franchise tag would be exclusive or non-exclusive.

"I don't firmly know the answer, my sense is it would be the exclusive, because here's why," Rapoport added. "If they give him the non-exclusive tag, then someone can sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and get him with the price of two first rounders. If it's an exclusive tag it costs Baltimore more, however, if at some point, and I don't think they will, but if at some point they ever want to trade him, they set the price.

"It would be more than two first rounders. So if they get the exclusive tag it basically raises the price in the event of a trade which I don't believe is going to happen."