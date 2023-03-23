Who Is Ken Francis? More Info On Man Named In NFL's Lamar Jackson Memo

Who is Ken Francis?

A Florida man was named in a memo sent by the NFL to its 32 teams warning not to negotiate with "an uncertified person" in relation to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's nonexclusive franchise tender in adherence with league rules. Shortly after, Jackson shared a post teasing the launch of "The Entire Gym," which is a home fitness company apparently owned by Francis, who the quarterback referred to as "my business partner."

"My Business Partner Ken and I will be dropping @theentiregym this summer 🚀🚀🚀❤️ #STAYTUNED #TRUZZ," Jackson wrote.

The former NFL MVP also denied the league's accusation that Francis had attempted to "enter into negotiations with or concerning" him.