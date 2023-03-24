Calling all horror enthusiasts! A house recently hit the market in Texas that'll have you dying for a fright.

The literal haunted house, located in Baird, sits on nearly two acres. From the outside, you wouldn't suspect any of the spine-chilling decor that awaits you on the inside, including literal skeletons in the closet. Popular social media account Zillow Gone Wild shared photos of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with the harrowing warning, "You’ll be LITERALLY dead if you buy this Baird, TX home."

The home's main living room is painted a deep red and features a fireplace, plus skeletons sitting on the furniture, hanging from the ceiling and even hiding behind the door. From the main living room, you can enter the kitchen through a secret door, which is covered in blood, spiders and chainsaws. A second living area, dubbed the "funeral viewing room," features a coffin and some more ominous decor. Another room has a gurney prepped and ready to go for surgery.

There's also more secret rooms which you can access via a coffin door. If viewing the spooky stuff isn't enough to get your blood boiling, you can join in on the fun with a full costume and prop room, which can be purchased separately if you so desire. Of course, there's a basement underneath the house. "Do you dare go down there?!?!" the listing states. Outside, there's an "old school bus," which the listing calls out specifically: "Yikes. I wonder what is in there!?"

The property, "an established and running haunted house," is being sold as is. Check out the listing, which is held by Tina Irias with Big Country Realty Group KW Synergy.