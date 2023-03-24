iHeartRadio ICONS with Queen + Adam Lambert: How To Stream

Queen + Adam Lambert just announced that they are bringing back their "The Rhapsody Tour" this fall, and are celebrating with a special event for fans on March 30th: iHeartRadio ICONS with Queen + Adam Lambert.

"The Rhapsody Tour" kicks off on October 4th in Baltimore, and takes Queen + Adam Lambert to 14 cities across the country, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and more, and wraps up on November 11th in Los Angeles. In a press release, Sir Brian May explained of the upcoming trek, "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world." Lambert added, "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."

During the exclusive and intimate iHeartRadio ICONS with Queen + Adam Lambert, the band will talk about their upcoming tour and more during an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio ICONS with Queen + Adam Lambert" on Thursday, March 30th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's The Classic Rock Channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Classic Rock 90s, Classic Hits, Oldies and News/Talk stations across the country at 7pm local time.

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert's forthcoming "The Rhapsody" Tour dates below.