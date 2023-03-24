Great news, Queen fans! The legendary band is bringing its highly-acclaimed Rhapsody tour with Adam Lambert back to North America later this year, announcing a 14-show return kicking off in October.

Roger Taylor, Sir Brian May, who recently was knighted by King Charles, and Lambert are bringing the "forever evolving" show back to North America after a four-year hiatus from its 2019 run. According to a release on the band's website, the show "remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma."

The set list stretches more than two hours and includes some deep cuts, fan favorites and of course plenty of the band's biggest hits and absolute anthems, like "Somebody To Love," "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Radio Ga Ga." The stage itself will be something that will captivate the audience, with a state-of-the-art design and set pieces as well as lots of special effects.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," said May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."