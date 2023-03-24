Queen & Adam Lambert Bringing 'Rhapsody' Tour Back To North America

By Sarah Tate

March 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Great news, Queen fans! The legendary band is bringing its highly-acclaimed Rhapsody tour with Adam Lambert back to North America later this year, announcing a 14-show return kicking off in October.

Roger Taylor, Sir Brian May, who recently was knighted by King Charles, and Lambert are bringing the "forever evolving" show back to North America after a four-year hiatus from its 2019 run. According to a release on the band's website, the show "remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma."

The set list stretches more than two hours and includes some deep cuts, fan favorites and of course plenty of the band's biggest hits and absolute anthems, like "Somebody To Love," "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Radio Ga Ga." The stage itself will be something that will captivate the audience, with a state-of-the-art design and set pieces as well as lots of special effects.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," said May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," said Lambert.

Here are the dates that have been currently announced for Queen and Lambert's upcoming Rhapsody tour:

  • October 4: Baltimore, MD
  • October 8: Toronto, ON
  • October 10: Detroit, MI
  • October 12: New York City, NY
  • October 15: Boston, MA
  • October 18: Philadelphia, PA
  • October 23: Atlanta, GA
  • October 25: Nashville, TN
  • October 27: St. Paul, MN
  • October 30: Chicago, IL
  • November 2: Dallas, TX
  • November 5: Denver, CO
  • November 8: San Francisco, CA
  • November 11: Los Angeles, CA

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation.

QUEEN Adam Lambert
