Access to quality healthcare is an important factor to a person's decision to live in a certain area. You likely wouldn't want to break a bone or go into labor and be forced to drive hours away to reach medical treatment. Fortunately, three hospitals around Missouri were named among the best in the country, increasing your chance of obtaining great care and medical advice no matter where you live.

Healthgrades released its list of the 250 best hospitals around the country for 2023 that are in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence. The site analyzed data for 31 conditions or procedures, including respiratory failure, sepsis, heart attack, stroke, diabetic emergencies, hip replacement, back and neck surgeries, and many more. According to the site:

"To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

These are the Missouri hospitals that found a place among the best in America:

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

Check out Healthgrades' full list of its picks for America's best hospitals.