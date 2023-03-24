Access to quality healthcare is an important factor to a person's decision to live in a certain area. You likely wouldn't want to break a bone or go into labor and be forced to drive hours away to reach medical treatment. Fortunately, nearly two dozen hospitals around Ohio were named among the best in the country, increasing your chance of obtaining great care and medical advice no matter where you live.

Healthgrades released its list of the 250 best hospitals around the country for 2023 that are in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence. The site analyzed data for 31 conditions or procedures, including respiratory failure, sepsis, heart attack, stroke, diabetic emergencies, hip replacement, back and neck surgeries, and many more. According to the site:

"To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

These are the Ohio hospitals that found a place among the best in America:

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)

McLaren St. Luke's (Maumee)

Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital (Fairfield)

Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital (Lorain)

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center (Springfield)

Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital (Youngstown)

Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

Mercy Health - West Hospital (Cincinnati)

Mercy Saint Anne Hospital (Toledo)

Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)

Ohio State East Hospital (Columbus)

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center (Columbus)

ProMedica Toledo Hospital (Toledo)

ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital (Toledo)

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

Summa Health System - Akron Campus (Akron)

Summa Barberton Hospital (Barberton)

Akron City Hospital (Akron)

The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

UC Health West Chester Hospital (West Chester)

Check out Healthgrades' full list of its picks for America's best hospitals.