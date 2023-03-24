US Launches Counter Airstrikes In Syria

By Jason Hall

March 24, 2023

US-SYRIA-IRAQ-CONFLICT
Photo: Getty Images

United States military forces said they retaliated with "precision airstrikes" in Syria soon after a suspected Iranian-made drone attack killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. troops, as well as another contractor, the Associated Press reports.

The Pentagon said the counter airstrike, which activist groups claimed resulted in at least four deaths, targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement confirming that the American intelligence community had determined that the drone came from Iran, however, didn't offer immediate evidence to publicly back his claim.

Austin said, “the airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria” that were previously carried out by groups affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, according to the AP.

Iran is know to rely on a network of neighboring ally forces throughout the Middle East in its efforts to counter the United States and Israel, which is considered to be its top regional enemy. The Pentagon said the two American service members wounded in the initial drone strike received treatment on-site, while three others and the separate injured contractor were all transported to nearby medical facilities.

Iran and Syria have not publicly acknowledged the strikes as of Friday (March 24) morning.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.