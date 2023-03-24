Aces Star Kelsey Plum Once Barked At Team's New Part-Owner Tom Brady

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum already has interesting ties to the team's new part-owner Tom Brady.

Plum, who led the defending WNBA champion Aces in scoring with 20.2 points per game in 2022, had previously admitted to barking at Brady, who she called her "favorite athlete," when she met the seven-time Super Bowl champion during Las Vegas' 89-81 win against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena last May.

“Right after I dapped him up, gave him a big hug, I was like ‘Man, you’re a dog, I love you,'” Plum said before making barking noises. "And then he looked at me and he was like, 'yeeaaah.' So, we connected. We connected."

"By barking," teammate A'ja Wilson interjected. "This woman just barked at Tom Brady."

"He's not going to forget that," Plum added. "He's not. And when I hit that step-back I looked at him and I was like, 'yeeaaah.'"