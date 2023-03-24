Aces Star Kelsey Plum Once Barked At Team's New Part-Owner Tom Brady

By Jason Hall

March 24, 2023

Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum already has interesting ties to the team's new part-owner Tom Brady.

Plum, who led the defending WNBA champion Aces in scoring with 20.2 points per game in 2022, had previously admitted to barking at Brady, who she called her "favorite athlete," when she met the seven-time Super Bowl champion during Las Vegas' 89-81 win against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena last May.

“Right after I dapped him up, gave him a big hug, I was like ‘Man, you’re a dog, I love you,'” Plum said before making barking noises. "And then he looked at me and he was like, 'yeeaaah.' So, we connected. We connected."

"By barking," teammate A'ja Wilson interjected. "This woman just barked at Tom Brady."

"He's not going to forget that," Plum added. "He's not. And when I hit that step-back I looked at him and I was like, 'yeeaaah.'"

Apparently, Brady didn't forget the interaction, sending Plum a jersey with a personalized message, as well as BRADY brand pants and other items last July.

Both Plum and Wilson shared their excitement after Brady's announcement that he'd purchased a stake in the Aces' ownership.

"WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE," Plum tweeted.

Don’t be doing all that barkin’ & sh*t," Wilson quote-tweeted in response to Plum, having also shared a gif in response to Brady's announcement.

The Aces are coming off their first WNBA championship in franchise history and added two-time WNBA Finals MVP Candace Parker to a lineup that already Plum, the 2022 All-Star Game MVP, Wilson, a two-time MVP, 2022 WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray -- Parker's former Los Angeles Sparks teammate -- and 2022 Most Improved Player Jackie Young, this offseason.

The Aces, formerly the San Antonio Stars, relocated to Las Vegas in 2018 and were purchased by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis prior to the 2021 season.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

