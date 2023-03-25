Bebe Rexha Disgusted After Receiving 'Insane' Package In The Mail

Bebe Rexha isn't good and she's definitely not feeling alright after receiving quite an unsettling package in the mail.

The "I'm Good" singer revealed she received "used toilet paper" in the mail," she tweeted Friday (March 24) alongside a photo of the open envelope and crumpled tissue product.

Fans unsurprisingly shared Bebe's outrage at the bizarre correspondence she received. One fan told the "In the Name of Love" singer to wash her hands, to which she replied, "Bro I washed them like 10 times."

Another fan also jokingly told her to "sniff it," but Rexha said, "Wtf no way."

Someone else asked the 33-year-old singer if this was "something unusual" or if "people send you weird/disgusting stuff like this." Bebe said, "No this is insane. Like wtf."