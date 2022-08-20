Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are finally releasing a song they remixed years ago — thanks to the power of TikTok!

"Blue Remix (I'm Good)" has taken TikTok by storm. Hundreds of thousands of videos have gone viral with the song, a remix of Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" with the lyrics, "I'm good, yeah I'm feeling alright / Baby, imma have the best f------ night of my life / And wherever it takes me, I'm down for the ride / Baby, don't you know I'm good / Yeah, I'm feelin' alright"

Bebe announced Friday (August 19) that the song would be released Friday, August 26.

Bebe first addressed the viral song on August 5 in a video of her lip-syncing along to the track. "@davidguetta and i remixed this song years ago and we never released it. I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers! Xoxoxo," she said in the video that received over 15 million views.