Song Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Made Years Ago Is Finally Being Released
By Dani Medina
August 20, 2022
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are finally releasing a song they remixed years ago — thanks to the power of TikTok!
"Blue Remix (I'm Good)" has taken TikTok by storm. Hundreds of thousands of videos have gone viral with the song, a remix of Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" with the lyrics, "I'm good, yeah I'm feeling alright / Baby, imma have the best f------ night of my life / And wherever it takes me, I'm down for the ride / Baby, don't you know I'm good / Yeah, I'm feelin' alright"
Bebe announced Friday (August 19) that the song would be released Friday, August 26.
Bebe first addressed the viral song on August 5 in a video of her lip-syncing along to the track. "@davidguetta and i remixed this song years ago and we never released it. I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers! Xoxoxo," she said in the video that received over 15 million views.
@beberexha
@davidguetta and i remixed this song years ago and we never released it. I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers! Xoxoxo♬ original sound - SweeetTails
The French DJ and producer also caught wind of the song going viral online and uploaded a video of him playing the song at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in 2017. "We recorded this demo with Bebe Rexha few years ago. I played for the first time at Ultra in 2017. TikTok Magic ✨ makes it trend for few weeks now. Should we release it? 😇😇😇," he said on August 9. That video received nearly 11 million views.
The next day, Bebe duetted the video and said, "Come on @davidguetta drop the song already. Stopppppp playing."
@davidguetta
💙 We recorded this demo with @BebeRexha few years ago. I played for the first time at Ultra in 2017. TikTok Magic ✨ makes it trend for few weeks now. Should we release it? 😇😇😇♬ original sound - SweeetTails
@beberexha
Come on @davidguetta drop the song already. Stopppppp playing♬ original sound - BebeRexha
Earlier this week, Bebe posted another TikTok saying she was headed to the studio to cut the track. Fans were so excited that the song was finally being released.
"AHHHHHHHHHHH!! So excited for this!!" one user said.
"YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW BIG THIS IS GONNA BE! I CAN LITERALLY FEEL THE WAVE!😩🙌🏼" said another.
@beberexha
cutting Blue Remix (I’m Good) vocals !!!! @David Guetta♬ original sound - BebeRexha
The "Me, Myself & I" singer also shared a video of her recording the chorus.
@beberexha
Replying to @vidlogyx finished it in the studio today!!♬ original sound - BebeRexha
Finally, Bebe posted a video of her in the studio putting the finishing touches on the song. She said the song would be released "next week."
@beberexha
Next week.♬ original sound - SweeetTails