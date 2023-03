Adele Extends Her Las Vegas Residency & Shares Plans For New Concert Film

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the crowd, per Billboard. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.” She added, “And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.”



The following morning, 34 new dates for "Weekends With Adele" were revealed. Registration for presale tickets are now available on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration until April 2. The official presale begins on April 5. See all the upcoming dates for" Weekends With Adele" below.



June 16: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 17: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 23: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 24: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 30: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

July 1: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 4: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 5: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 11: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 12: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 18: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 19: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 25: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 26: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 1: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 2: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 8: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept 9: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 15: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept 16: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 22: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 23: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 29: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 30: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 6: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 7: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 13: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 14: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 20: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 21: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 27: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 28: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Nov. 3: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Nov. 4: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)