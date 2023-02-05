Adele Gets Surprised By Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In Sweet Grammys Moment
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2023
Host Trevor Noah went all out at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. After Bad Bunny got the party started with his opening performance, Noah went through the star-studded crowd and praised some of the night's nominees like Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Adele.
Trevor then revealed that he did some extra research about the guests and knew that Adele has been wanting to meet a certain celebrity for quite some time: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Adele gave a knowing nod and although the host teased that he didn't actually bring Dwayne Johnson, he did! The Rock came behind a shocked Adele and embraced her in a sweet hug. See photos of her adorable reaction below.
The brightest stars in music gathered at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles to show off some truly eye-catching looks. This year's ceremony is being broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ with the former host of The Daily Show taking on hosting duties for the third consecutive year. The night will of course feature performances from some of the biggest figures in music today including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, as well as Harry Styles, JAY-Z, and DJ Khaled.
Click here to see which artists won big and check out all of the truly eye-catching looks that your favorite artists hit the red carpet in here.