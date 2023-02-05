Host Trevor Noah went all out at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. After Bad Bunny got the party started with his opening performance, Noah went through the star-studded crowd and praised some of the night's nominees like Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Adele.

Trevor then revealed that he did some extra research about the guests and knew that Adele has been wanting to meet a certain celebrity for quite some time: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Adele gave a knowing nod and although the host teased that he didn't actually bring Dwayne Johnson, he did! The Rock came behind a shocked Adele and embraced her in a sweet hug. See photos of her adorable reaction below.