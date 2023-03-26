Former All-Pro Linebacker Bobby Wagner Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks after spending one season with the NFC West Division rival Los Angeles Rams, the team announced in a news release on Saturday (March 25).

"A year ago, the Seahawks parted ways with a franchise icon, releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner after a decade that saw him build a Hall of Fame résumé in Seattle," the Seahawks wrote. "It turns out that was not the end of Wagner's time with the Seahawks, however, with the All-Pro linebacker signing with Seattle on Saturday following one season with the Los Angeles Rams."

Wagner, 32, a Los Angeles native, spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks before being released as part of a cap space move last offseason.

"Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back ! Let’s get to work," Wagner posted on his Instagram account Saturday (March 26).

Wagner and the Rams had reportedly "mutually agreed" to part ways last month, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.