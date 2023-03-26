Former All-Pro Linebacker Bobby Wagner Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 26, 2023
Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks after spending one season with the NFC West Division rival Los Angeles Rams, the team announced in a news release on Saturday (March 25).
"A year ago, the Seahawks parted ways with a franchise icon, releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner after a decade that saw him build a Hall of Fame résumé in Seattle," the Seahawks wrote. "It turns out that was not the end of Wagner's time with the Seahawks, however, with the All-Pro linebacker signing with Seattle on Saturday following one season with the Los Angeles Rams."
Wagner, 32, a Los Angeles native, spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks before being released as part of a cap space move last offseason.
"Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back ! Let’s get to work," Wagner posted on his Instagram account Saturday (March 26).
Wagner and the Rams had reportedly "mutually agreed" to part ways last month, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.
BOBBY. IS. BACK.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 26, 2023
We've agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer. 💙💚
📰 » https://t.co/uJ4oEZoNq0 pic.twitter.com/SU5Zm7Dvwx
Wagner had previously signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams last offseason. The Los Angeles native recorded 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions while starting in all 17 games during the 2022 season and earning an All-Pro selection for the ninth consecutive year.
Wagner had previously been selected to the Pro Bowl during every season between 2014 and 2021 and was a six-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016-20) and two-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021) during his 10 seasons in Seattle.