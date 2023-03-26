iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See The Entire List Of Winners

Taylor Swift was a major winner after claiming five trophies for categories like "Song of the Year" "Best Lyrics" and "Best Sample." She was also honored with the Innovator Award. Other artists like Harry Styles, Drake, SZA, Tems and others also made off with a few awards. In addition to this year's Titanium award winners, iHeartRadio will also honor the 2023 Icon Award Recipient, P!NK. Fans can watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.



Check out all the winners in bold below!