iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See The Entire List Of Winners
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2023
Some of the biggest artists in the music industry will take home the coveted iHeartRadio trophy tonight.
On Monday, March 27, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor the best musicians in the game at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show will feature a mixture of performance-based categories and the socially-driven categories like Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample. The first award of the day goes to Imagine Dragons for "Best Duo/Group"!
Taylor Swift was a major winner after claiming five trophies for categories like "Song of the Year" "Best Lyrics" and "Best Sample." She was also honored with the Innovator Award. Other artists like Harry Styles, Drake, SZA, Tems and others also made off with a few awards. In addition to this year's Titanium award winners, iHeartRadio will also honor the 2023 Icon Award Recipient, P!NK. Fans can watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.
Check out all the winners in bold below!
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners
Song of the Year:
- “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
- “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift - WINNER
- “As It Was” - Harry Styles
- “Big Energy” - Latto
- “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” - Imagine Dragons
- “First Class” - Jack Harlow
- “Ghost”- Justin Bieber
- “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
- “INDUSTRY BABY” - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles - WINNER
- Jack Harlow
- Justin Bieber
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- AJR
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons - WINNER
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Parmalee
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Collaboration:
- “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
- “Cold Heart” - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- “half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
- “INDUSTRY BABY” - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- “One Right Now” - Post Malone & The Weeknd
- “Sweetest Pie” - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
- “Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras - WINNER
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
- “You Right” - Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
-
Most Played Artist
Doja Cat - WINNER
Best New Pop Artist:
Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Jax - WINNER
- Nicky Youre
- Steve Lacy
Best Pop Album
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Country Song of the Year:
- “Buy Dirt” - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- “half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell - WINNER
- “The Kind of Love We Make” - Luke Combs
- “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Best New Country Artist:
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Cody Johnson - WINNER
- Elle King
- Elvie Shane
- Priscilla Block
- Country Album of the Year
Growin' Up - Luke Combs - WINNER
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems - WINNER
- Wizkid - WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “F.N.F. (Let's Go)”- Hitkidd & GloRilla
- “First Class” - Jack Harlow
- “Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby
- “Super Gremlin”- Kodak Black
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems - WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake - WINNER
- Future
- Kodak Black
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- B-Lovee
- GloRilla - WINNER
- Latto - WINNER
- Nardo Wick
- SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year:
- “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé
- “Free Mind” - Tems
- “Hrs And Hrs” - Muni Long
- “I Hate U”- SZA - WINNER
- “Smokin Out The Window” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Blxst
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Muni Long
- SZA - WINNER
- Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist:
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Muni Long - WINNER
- Steve Lacy
- Tems
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “EDGING”- Blink-182
- “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons - WINNER
- “Heat Waves”- Glass Animals
- “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”- Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - WINNER
- twenty one pilots
- Weezer
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):
- Beach Weather
- BoyWithUke
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns - WINNER
- Turnstile
- Wet Leg
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers - WINNER
- “Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
- “Planet Zero”- Shinedown
- “So Called Life”- Three Days Grace
- “Taking Me Back”- Jack White
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Ghost
- Papa Roach - WINNER
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Shinedown
- Three Days Grace
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Cold Heart”- Elton John & Dua Lipa
- “Escape”- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
- “Heaven Takes You Home”- Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
- “Hot In It”- Tiësto & Charli XCX
- “I'm Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Anabel Englund - WINNER
- Joel Corry
- SOFI TUKKER
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:
- “El Incomprendido” - Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
- “MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G - WINNER
- “Me Porto Bonito”- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
- “Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny
- “PROVENZA”- Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny - WINNER
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Cada Quien”- Grupo Firme ft. Maluma
- “Cómo Te Olvido” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho - WINNER
- “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”- Calibre 50
- “Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” - La Adictiva
- “Ya Supérame”- Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Grupo Firme - WINNER
- La Adictiva
Best New Latin Artist:
- Blessd
- Kali Uchis - WINNER
- Quevedo
- Ryan Castro
- Venesti
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “abcdefu” - GAYLE
- “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift - WINNER
- “Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- “Glimpse Of Us”- Joji
- “Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
- “N95” - Kendrick Lamar
- “pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
- “Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
- “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” - Harry Styles
- “Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
- “Don’t Be Shy”- Tiësto & Karol G
- “DON’T YOU WORRY”- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
- “Envovler” - Anitta
- “Left and Right”- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
- “Pink Venom”- BLACKPINK
- “Tití Me Preguntó” - Bad Bunny
- “Yet To Come” - BTS - WINNER
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- “Barbz”- Nicki Minaj
- “Beliebers”- Justin Bieber
- “BeyHive” - Beyoncé
- “Blinks”- BLACKPINK
- “BTSArmy”- BTS - WINNER
- “Harries” - Harry Styles
- “Hotties”- Megan Thee Stallion
- “Louies”- Louis Tomlinson
- “RihannaNavy”- Rihanna
- “Rushers”- Big Time Rush
- “Selenators” - Selena Gomez
- “Swifties”- Taylor Swift
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Charli D’Amelio
- Em Beihold
- GAYLE
- GloRilla
- JVKE - WINNER
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Yung Gravy
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC
- Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
- Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
- Halsey – Yasi
- Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield - WINNER
- Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
- Luke Combs – David Bergman
- Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
- Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS
- Post Malone – Adam DeGross
- twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn
- YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
- “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
- “As It Was” - Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
- “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift - WINNER
- “Big Energy”- Latto
- “CUFF IT”- Beyoncé
- “Envolver”- Anitta
- “Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert
- “Made You Look”- Meghan Trainor
- “Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
- “Unholy”- Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- “World’s Smallest Violin”- AJR
Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category
- “Halftime” - Jennifer Lopez
- “Life in Pink” - Machine Gun Kelly
- “Love, Lizzo”- Lizzo
- “Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” - Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” - Selena Gomez - WINNER
- “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” - Shania Twain
- “Sheryl” - Sheryl Crow
- “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” - Lil Baby
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
- Bad Bunny
- Carrie Underwood
- Dua Lipa
- Elton John
- Harry Styles - WINNER
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rosalía
- The Weeknd
Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category
- “An Evening with Silk Sonic” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “Enigma + Jazz & Piano” - Lady Gaga
- “Let’s Go!” - Shania Twain
- “Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend
- “Love On Tour” - Harry Styles - WINNER
- “Play”- Katy Perry
- “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood
- “Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency” - Usher
- “Weekends with Adele” – Adele
Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category
- Beyoncé’s “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” – sampled Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” – sampled 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”
- Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
- DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sampled The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”
- Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”
- Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled Fergie’s “Glamorous”
- Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”
- Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”
- Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled Rick James’ “Super Freak”
- Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods” - WINNER
- Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”