Mississippi Delta Death Toll Rises As More 'Strong Tornadoes' Possible

The death toll in relation to a tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta has risen to at least 26 people as more storms could hit the area, NBC News reports.

At least 25 people were confirmed dead in Mississippi, while one other man in Alabama was also reported to be killed in the devastation. On Sunday (March 26), the National Weather service Storm Prediction Center warned of "the possibility of a couple of strong tornadoes" in the central Gulf region amid ongoing recovery efforts.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned residents to "have a plan" and "know their safe place" amid the threat of more tornadoes in the area.

"A large portion of the state has the potential to see severe storms Sunday evening (3/26). Expect damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Have a plan. Know your safe place. Have multiple ways to receive alerts," the agency tweeted.