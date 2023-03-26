Update On Damar Hamlin's Potential NFL Future
By Jason Hall
March 26, 2023
The Buffalo Bills have given safety Damar Hamlin their full support in his goal to make an NFL return, head coach Sean McDermott told NFL Network's Judy Battista on Sunday (March 26).
"I'm ready to support him in any direction he decides to go, even if it's last minute," McDermott said, adding that the team has discussed the mental and emotional aspects of a return with Hamlin. "The best thing we can do is support him all the way through this & that is a big piece of it that is, mind, body and spirit. It's just not physically like, hey in the weight room, it's the mental piece as well."
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and initially reported to be in critical condition before making a miraculous recovery, which coincided with an outpouring of support from players, coaches and fans. A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation to support a toy drive prior to his medical situation -- and later to support his recovery after far exceeding its $2,500 goal -- raised more than $9 million.
The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later.