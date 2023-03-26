Update On Damar Hamlin's Potential NFL Future

The Buffalo Bills have given safety Damar Hamlin their full support in his goal to make an NFL return, head coach Sean McDermott told NFL Network's Judy Battista on Sunday (March 26).

"I'm ready to support him in any direction he decides to go, even if it's last minute," McDermott said, adding that the team has discussed the mental and emotional aspects of a return with Hamlin. "The best thing we can do is support him all the way through this & that is a big piece of it that is, mind, body and spirit. It's just not physically like, hey in the weight room, it's the mental piece as well."