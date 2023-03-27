2 Tigers Escape At Georgia Safari Park Following Severe Storms

Two tigers managed to escape their enclosures at a safari park in west Georgia after strong storms tore through the region over the weekend, damaging the park and multiple animal enclosures. They have since been recaptured.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office received reports of a tiger that was unaccounted for inside the Wild Animal Safari Park in Pine Mountain after the park sustained "extensive" damage during a tornado on Sunday (March 26) morning, per WSB-TV. No employees or animals were injured in the storms.

According to a post on the park's Facebook Page, several animal enclosures were breeched in the storms, leading two tigers to "briefly" escape from their enclosure. In a press conference on Sunday, officials said one tiger stayed inside the enclosure while another ventured outside, still remaining nearby the enclosure. The park said both tigers were "found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure.

The park also announced it would be closed on Sunday following the tornado that was confirmed to have touched down in Troup County. According to another statement on its Facebook page on Monday, it's unclear when the park will reopen as officials continue to assess and repair damages, including addressing the damaged fencing throughout the park.