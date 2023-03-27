Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested For Incident At ESPN Headquarters

Dennis Jonathan 'D.J.' Hernandez, the older brother of late former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who died while serving a murder conviction, was arrested last week in relation to an incident in which he allegedly threw a brick with a note attached to it at ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, headquarters, TMZ Sports reports.

Hernandez was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and later released on a promise that he'd make a court appeared scheduled for next month.

The incident is reported to have taken place last Friday (March 24) at around 3:00 p.m., police documents obtained by TMZ Sports confirmed. Police were called to perform a welfare check on Hernandez after he claimed he intended to smash the windows at both the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford and the ESPN headquarters in Bristol.

ESPN security told police that an Uber arrived at one of their gates and was turned away before a passenger exited the vehicle, threw something on the property, re-entered the vehicle and left.

Officers found a white plastic bag with a large brick and a handwritten note that stated, "to all media outlets, It's about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

Police made contact with Hernandez, who admitted to being at ESPN's headquarters, but said he "didn't wish to speak about the incident." Hernandez was advised not to return to ESPN's campus during his arrest and told that he'd be re-arrested for trespassing if he returned, which they claimed he "stated he understood."

Hernandez, who has gone by both Dennis and Jonathan since his brother's heavily publicized trial, published a book, The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother, following the former tight end's death in 2017.

Aaron Hernandez was a decorated collegiate tight end at the University of Florida and NFL standout with the New England Patriots prior to his arrest in connection to the death of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez was found guilty of murder in the first-degree, which carried a sentence of life in prison without parole, as well as five additional firearm charges.