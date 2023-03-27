Chiefs Superfan Accused Of Bank Robbery Cut Ankle Bracelet, On Run: Report

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, better known by his moniker 'Chiefsaholic,' is reportedly on the run amid a $1 million bond after cutting off his leg monitor on Saturday (March 25), bondsman Michael Lloyd told BroBible.com's Dov Kleiman on Monday (March 27).

"Babudar cut off his leg monitor at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. So I’ve been hunting after him since then," Lloyd said.

The bondsman said it's unclear why Babudar fled. In December, internet sleuths identified the superfan as a suspect charged for armed robbery, wearing a mask in commission of felony, possession of a firearm commission felony (first offense), threatening a violent act and removing an ankle monitor, according to booking records for the Tulsa County Jail in Oklahoma.