Decision Made On Interim Coach Rodney Terry's Future At Texas

Texas men's basketball interim coach Rodney Terry is reportedly expected to be offered the permanent job, a university source confirmed to Horns247's Chip Brown on Sunday (March 26).

Terry, who took over as the Longhorns' interim coach at midseason following the termination of Chris Beard, led the team to a Big 12 Tournament title and Elite Eight appearance in the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament prior to being eliminated by Miami on Sunday. An announcement is reportedly expected to come as early as Tuesday (March 28) if an agreement is reached quickly, according to the source.

“Rodney Terry stepped up and did an amazing, classy job leading this program and absolutely deserves this opportunity,” the source told Horns247.

Terry was emotional when addressing his uncertain future after Texas' Elite Eight loss on Sunday.

"I enjoyed every single day of this journey with this group. I'm going to really miss working with this group," Terry said via ESPN, before pausing and being tapped on the shoulder by point guard Marcus Carr.

"It was never about me," Terry added. "It was always about these guys."

Terry went 22-8 as Texas' interim after taking over for former head coach Chris Beard in January. Beard was fired amid a domestic family violence charge, which was later dropped, and has since been hired as Ole Miss' head coach.