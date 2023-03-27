Drake Parties With 50 Cent In Miami After Cancelling Festival Set In Brazil
By Tony M. Centeno
March 27, 2023
Drake was supposed to be the final act at one of the biggest music festivals in Brazil, but he was spotted out partying with 50 Cent instead.
On Sunday, March 26, the Her Loss rapper was booked to perform on the final night of Lollapalooza in Brazil. However, Drake ended up pulling out of the performance just hours before his set time. According to the festival's statement, the rapper's set was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" within Drake's own sound and production team. Skrillex was brought in as a last-minute replacement.
“Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control,” the statement concluded.
Alerta, informações importantes!— Lollapalooza Brasil (@LollapaloozaBr) March 26, 2023
Diante desse cancelamento, disponibilizaremos por liberalidade aos titulares da compra de ingressos das modalidades Lolla Day, Lolla Comfort Day e Lolla Lounge Day do dia 26/03 a possibilidade de manter o ingresso ativo e comparecer ao evento, pic.twitter.com/noHCfWRphU
Since his set was cancelled, Drake decided to hit up Miami for the weekend. After being spotted at a few notable restaurants and hotels in Miami Beach, the Canadian rapper pulled up to Booby Trap On The River to turn up with 50 Cent. In video that was posted to social media, we can see Drizzy and 50 link up in the New York rapper's section while "I Get Money" blasts through the speakers.
Prior to his scheduled performance in Brazil, Drake had been traveling throughout South America for other Lollapalooza sets in Argentina and Chile. While some fans say the rapper didn't perform as long as he usually does, his sets were just the warm-up for his upcoming tour. Earlier this month, Drake announced his plans for his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. The tour is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5. The duo recently added new dates to major cities in Texas, Florida, New York, California, Washington, Nevada and more.
See more scenes from 50 Cent's party at Booby Trap On The River below.