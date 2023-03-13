Drake Announces His 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage

By Tony M. Centeno

March 13, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage
Photo: Getty Images

Drake and 21 Savage are hitting the road together this summer.

On Monday morning, March 13, the Her Loss rapper announced the plans for his 'It's All A Blur' Tour with 21 presented by Cash App, Visa, Sprite and Live Nation. He made the announcement by posting a powerful recap of best moment of his life thus far from his early career to the birth of his son Adonis to his last tour in 2018. The tour is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.

More dates are expected to be added. Fans will have several way to get pre-sale tickets. Starting March 15 at 12 p.m., Cash App cardholders will be the first to access tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash App card to get into the portal and making the purchase with their Cash App card. They will have early access until March 16 at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Sprite, the official beverage sponsor of the tour, is also giving fans access to pre-sale tickets from March 16 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visit the official tour website for more details.

Drake first mentioned his intentions to hit the road back in December during a livestreamed interview with online gambling website Stake. It will be his first tour since his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour with Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff.

Check out the current list of dates and cities below.

Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Jul 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jul 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

