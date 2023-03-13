Drake Announces His 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2023
Drake and 21 Savage are hitting the road together this summer.
On Monday morning, March 13, the Her Loss rapper announced the plans for his 'It's All A Blur' Tour with 21 presented by Cash App, Visa, Sprite and Live Nation. He made the announcement by posting a powerful recap of best moment of his life thus far from his early career to the birth of his son Adonis to his last tour in 2018. The tour is set to begin on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit 28 other major cities including Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before it wraps up in Arizona on September 5.
More dates are expected to be added. Fans will have several way to get pre-sale tickets. Starting March 15 at 12 p.m., Cash App cardholders will be the first to access tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash App card to get into the portal and making the purchase with their Cash App card. They will have early access until March 16 at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Sprite, the official beverage sponsor of the tour, is also giving fans access to pre-sale tickets from March 16 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visit the official tour website for more details.
Drake first mentioned his intentions to hit the road back in December during a livestreamed interview with online gambling website Stake. It will be his first tour since his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour with Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff.
Check out the current list of dates and cities below.
Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Jul 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Jul 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sep 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena