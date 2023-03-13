Drake Announces His 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage

More dates are expected to be added. Fans will have several way to get pre-sale tickets. Starting March 15 at 12 p.m., Cash App cardholders will be the first to access tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash App card to get into the portal and making the purchase with their Cash App card. They will have early access until March 16 at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Sprite, the official beverage sponsor of the tour, is also giving fans access to pre-sale tickets from March 16 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visit the official tour website for more details.



Drake first mentioned his intentions to hit the road back in December during a livestreamed interview with online gambling website Stake. It will be his first tour since his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour with Quavo, Offset and the late TakeOff.



Check out the current list of dates and cities below.