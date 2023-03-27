Ex-Titans OC Todd Downing Told Cops He Had 'Victory Beer' In Arrest Footage

Downing participated in several field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest and made a call to a Titans representative notifying them of his arrest while in the back of the squad car.

"Hey, man, I was rushing home and I got arrested for DUI," Downing said in the video. "I was panicking because I was scared about my family -- and I had a victory beer."

Downing then told the Titans representative that he'd prefer to notify head coach Mike Vrabel of the incident himself. The former offensive coordinator pleaded with the trooper for "grace" before being transported to a nearby medical facility to get his blood drawn and later booked in Williamson County Jail.

Downing was sentenced to 48 hours in jail following his court appearance in January to close out the case. The 42-year-old coached in the Titans' remaining seven games of the 2022 season without suspension before being fired on January 9.

Downing was hired as the Jets' passing-game coordinator last month.