Ex-Titans OC Todd Downing Told Cops He Had 'Victory Beer' In Arrest Footage
By Jason Hall
March 27, 2023
Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and current New York Jets passing-game coordinator Todd Downing admitted to having "a victory beer" prior to being arrested for driving under the influence last November in police footage obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (March 27).
Tennessee Highway Patrol dash cam footage shows Downing's Mercedes speeding, with the trooper claiming the vehicle was "easily" exceeding 100 MPH. Body cam footage shows Downing, 42, claim he was driving home fast because "I got a death threat tonight" after being pulled over.
Downing initially denied consuming alcohol before later telling the officer he "had a victory beer in Green Bay," referring to the Titans' 27-17Thursday Night Football win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field hours prior.
Downing participated in several field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest and made a call to a Titans representative notifying them of his arrest while in the back of the squad car.
"Hey, man, I was rushing home and I got arrested for DUI," Downing said in the video. "I was panicking because I was scared about my family -- and I had a victory beer."
Downing then told the Titans representative that he'd prefer to notify head coach Mike Vrabel of the incident himself. The former offensive coordinator pleaded with the trooper for "grace" before being transported to a nearby medical facility to get his blood drawn and later booked in Williamson County Jail.
Downing was sentenced to 48 hours in jail following his court appearance in January to close out the case. The 42-year-old coached in the Titans' remaining seven games of the 2022 season without suspension before being fired on January 9.
Downing was hired as the Jets' passing-game coordinator last month.