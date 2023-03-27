North Carolina Couple 'Hootin' And Hollerin'" After $1 Million Lottery Win

A couple in North Carolina were "hollerin'" after scoring a massive $1 million win with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jo Anne Brown, of Harmony, stopped by the Fast Phil's convenience store on Thursday (March 23) where she picked up a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket that proved to be a winner, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Brown joked that she and her husband, Kerry, raised such a ruckus in the store after learning they won that they likely alerted anyone nearby of their good luck.

"I think everybody in the surrounding area knew we won. We were hootin' and hollerin' for sure," Brown said, adding, "We just kept screaming, 'We are millionaires.' It was like a dream."

Kerry added, "Some things are just meant to be. We all did a lot of happy crying."

Brown claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (March 24), where she had the choice to receive the win as either an annuity of $50,000 over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, she chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $427,503 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what she and her husband plan to do with the prize, they told lottery officials they hope to help out family and possibly even create a pond on their property where they can fish with their grandchildren. Brown also said the prize will help with her retirement.

"This money will help make that happen," she said. "It's a life-changing event for us. That's for sure."