It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in Ohio is Bicentennial Park. This 4.5-acre park in Columbus has it all — pavilion for outdoor performances, massive fountain to cool down in the sweltering heat, and plenty of space to serve as a stunning backdrop for an outdoor meal, date or simply some "me time" as you enjoy a bit of nature in the city.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Talk about a fountain. The 15,000 square foot splashy centerpiece of Bicentennial Park might not be at the level of the Bellagio fountains in Vegas but with its 75-foot spray, 1,000-plus jets and light and fog artistic effects, it's not a bad second place. The daily fountain show isn't the only entertainment to be enjoyed while noshing on yummy treats — you can also catch a concert of play at the performance pavilion."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.