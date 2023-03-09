This Is Ohio's Most Underrated Park

Spring is just around the corner, bringing with it the promise of warmer weather and beautiful blooming nature. So what better time to plan your next trip to the trails than by reading up on the most underrated park in the Buckeye State?

Outside Online looked for the most underrated parks in the country after noticing a report from the National Park Service stating that 26% of nearly 300 million visitors went to the eight most visited parks in the U.S. thought the service manages a total of 424 units. After researching park, campground and trail-review websites, as well as looking at traveler photos and getting feedback from park-goers, the site compiled a list of the most underrated park in each state.

According to the report, Brecksville Reservation is Ohio's most underrated park, located not far from Cuyahoga Valley, one of the top park destinations in America. The largest of Cleveland's 18 Metroparks reservations, Brecksville has stunning scenic views, historic landmarks and fun activities to keep you busy.

Here's what Outside had to say:

"Cuyahoga Valley is one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S., but three miles north of its busy waterfall and trails through rock ledges sits Brecksville Reservation, a wooded park just outside urban Cleveland that locals revere for its quiet oak-hickory forests and seven gorges of eroded Berea sandstone. Spooky Deer Lick Cave and a new hiking loop around the massive boulders and tranquil waterfall of Chippewa Creek Gorge are the area's must-sees, that is, if you're not practicing your putt at the Seneca Golf Course."

