Plastic Surgeon Arrested In Disappearance Of Opposing Attorney In Lawsuit

Tampa based plastic surgeon Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, an attorney who worked for a law firm representing Kosowski's former employer and co-workers in an ongoing multi-year business dispute lawsuit on Saturday (March 25), the Associated Press reports.

Cozzi was last seen at Blanchard Law, his place of employment, on Tuesday (March 21). Local authorities said Cozzi's body hasn't been located, but there's evidence that he was killed by Kosowski, during an update on Sunday (March 26).

Cozzi's wallet, phone and keys were found inside the Blanchard Law office and a significant amount of blood was also spotted in the building's bathroom. Police said a suspicious person and car were observed outside the office, which led to a search of Kosowski's Tarpon Springs home that yielded evidence leading to his arrest, though they didn't provide additional details regarding the evidence.

Kosowski, who goes by 'Dr. K,' had previously worked for Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery and claimed that the woman assigned to his insurance billing didn't file claims and lied to his patients, which cost tens of thousands of dollars and resulted in negative reviews regarding his work online. Laufer Institute and several former co-workers are being represented by Blanchard Law as part of the lawsuit, which was initially filed by Kosowski four years ago.

“Dr. K’s promising young career has essentially been obliterated” by the woman’s actions, Kosowski lawsuit stated via the AP. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

Kosowski is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bail and records don't show that he's hired an attorney in relation to the case.