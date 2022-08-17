New Details On Brother Of Former NFL Star's Murder Case

The argument between Yaqub Talib, the brother of former All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, and an opposing youth football coach he fatally shot was reportedly over the score of the game where the incident took place, witnesses told police according to court documents obtained by NBC News on Tuesday (August 16).

Witnesses said Talib, 39, a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats, and Michael Hickmon, 43, a coach for the D.E.A. Dragons, were arguing over the score of the game between the two teams and calls made by officials before Talib pulled out a handgun and shot Hickmon, a police affidavit states.

“The altercation became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times,” the Lancaster Police Department said in a statement obtained by CNN ﻿on Tuesday (August 16). “After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him.”

Witnesses who provided the information to police said they knew of Talib prior to the incident due to his involvement in the league.

Talib turned himself in to police in relation to a first-degree murder charge on Monday (August 17) after police issued a warrant for his arrest on Sunday (August 14), CNN reported.

Hickmon was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Clark Birdsall, a defense attorney representing Talib, declined to discuss specifics, but noted that, "There will be a defense issue" in his client's case.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but turned himself into the law so he could tell his side of the story,” Birdsall said via CNN.

Aqib Talib is also a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats and was at the scene at the time of the shooting, but police haven't given any indication that he was involved in any way.

The 36-year-old played for five NFL teams -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-12), New England Patriots (2012-13), Denver Broncos (2014-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), and Miami Dolphins (2019) -- and was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team, as well as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-17).