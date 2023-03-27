This Place Was Named Florida's Smallest Town

By Zuri Anderson

March 27, 2023

Country Road, Ancient Oak Trees, Spanish Moss
Photo: Getty Images

Small towns are just as American as the country's big-name cities. Quickly becoming popular travel destinations and forever homes, some towns are so small you won't believe people actually live there.

Reader's Digest got curious and dug through U.S. Census data to determine every state's smallest town. They only focused on incorporated towns for their list.

According to the website, Florida's smallest town is Marineland! Home to 7 people, this spot is located in both St. Johns and Flagler counties. It's 18 miles away from St. Augustine.

Here's what writers had to say about the location:

"Florida has several small towns with double digits of residents, but the current smallest is Marineland. But this coastal town south of St. Augustine likely has many more residents—of the aquatic kind, that is, because the town’s boundaries extend three miles into the Atlantic Ocean. Many of the townspeople (including the [former] mayor who served from 2013 to 2020) are marine biologists or researchers; the University of Florida’s Whitney Lab is located here, as are Marineland Dolphin Adventure, kayak and eco-tours, and several marine reserves. Fun fact: 1954’s Creature From the Black Lagoon was filmed in Marineland. Read on for the 50 American small towns known for the weirdest things."

Want to know more about America's smallest towns? Check out the full list on RD's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.