This Place Was Named Florida's Smallest Town

Small towns are just as American as the country's big-name cities. Quickly becoming popular travel destinations and forever homes, some towns are so small you won't believe people actually live there.

Reader's Digest got curious and dug through U.S. Census data to determine every state's smallest town. They only focused on incorporated towns for their list.

According to the website, Florida's smallest town is Marineland! Home to 7 people, this spot is located in both St. Johns and Flagler counties. It's 18 miles away from St. Augustine.

Here's what writers had to say about the location:

"Florida has several small towns with double digits of residents, but the current smallest is Marineland. But this coastal town south of St. Augustine likely has many more residents—of the aquatic kind, that is, because the town’s boundaries extend three miles into the Atlantic Ocean. Many of the townspeople (including the [former] mayor who served from 2013 to 2020) are marine biologists or researchers; the University of Florida’s Whitney Lab is located here, as are Marineland Dolphin Adventure, kayak and eco-tours, and several marine reserves. Fun fact: 1954’s Creature From the Black Lagoon was filmed in Marineland. Read on for the 50 American small towns known for the weirdest things."

