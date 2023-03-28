22-Year-Old Ukrainian Boxing Champ Killed In War With Russia

Ukrainian youth boxing champion and Olympian Maksym Galinichev was recently killed while defending his native country in the ongoing invasion launched by Russia, according to officials.

Galinichev, 22, was killed while serving with the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, having enlisted as a volunteer, in the Linsk on March 10, according to Anton Gerashcehnko, an advisor to the Ukraine Minister of Internal Affairs.

"Maksym Galinichev, 22, European youth boxing champion, died defending Ukraine in Luhansk region. Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering. Eternal memory to Hero," Gerashcehnko wrote.

Galinichev began boxing at the age 10 and won a gold medal at the 2017 European Youth Championships, as well as a silver medal at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in 2018 and had opted to forego the European Boxing Championship in 2022 in order to volunteer for the brigade.