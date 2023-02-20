President Biden Mades Surprise Visit To Ukraine

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (February 20), days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, which Biden described as "a brutal and unjust war."

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace via the Associated Press. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

Biden is reported to have spent more than five hours at the Ukrainian capital, which included speaking with Zelenskyy on plans moving forward, as well as honoring the country's fallen soldiers and visiting the United States embassy staff. The president's visit comes as he attempts to keep allies unified in their support of Ukraine with the war expected to intensify.

Zelenskyy has called on western allies to quicken delivery for promised weapon systems, as well as provide fighter jets, an inquisition declined by Biden. Air raid sirens howled as Biden and Zelenskyy concluded a visit to St. Michael's Cathedral on Monday, according to the AP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military -- which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions -- and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians, as well as reported incidents of Russian troops committing sexual violence and torture against Ukrainian women and children, according to an investigation conducted by the United Nations.