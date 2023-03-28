You've read about the most remote spot in Georgia, but do you know which is the smallest town in the entire state? Sometimes, the biggest surprises come in the tiniest packages, and the smallest town in the Peach State is no exception.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in each state, using 2019 U.S. Census information on mostly incorporated towns, described as having legal municipal boundaries, a state charter and local laws and government.

So which Georgia town is the smallest in the state?

Edge Hill

Located just outside of Augusta in Glascock County, this tiny town has a population of around two dozen residents. According to Georgia Municipal Association, Edge Hill (also called Edgehill) was incorporated in 1939.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With just 23 residents, this rural town west of Augusta has the biggest 'small town' feel you can get, complete with a strong sense of community to match its Southern charm. Featuring fields of sunflowers, Edge Hill was named by one of the town's first residents, a 19th-century teacher who ran her school out of a log cabin. But the town also has a sense of humor: In a June 2020 Facebook post, a photo of a lone motorcyclist stopping to take a picture of the Edge Hill sign is captioned, 'We love getting tourists!'"

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the smallest towns around the country.