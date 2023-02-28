This Georgia Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Georgia even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Dahlonega, a small city in northern Georgia near the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically citing its rich history and unique activities like panning for gold. They also suggest stopping by the Dahlonega Gold Museum located inside an historic courthouse.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Dahlonega, a cute small town of just over 7,000 people, was the site of the first major gold rush in U.S. history, and much of the town is dedicated to telling the story of that historic time. Visitors can tour gold mines and pan for gold in local creeks. The downtown area is bustling with enough contemporary local shops and restaurants to easily fill an afternoon or an entire day."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.