This Georgia Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

February 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Georgia even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Dahlonega, a small city in northern Georgia near the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically citing its rich history and unique activities like panning for gold. They also suggest stopping by the Dahlonega Gold Museum located inside an historic courthouse.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Dahlonega, a cute small town of just over 7,000 people, was the site of the first major gold rush in U.S. history, and much of the town is dedicated to telling the story of that historic time. Visitors can tour gold mines and pan for gold in local creeks. The downtown area is bustling with enough contemporary local shops and restaurants to easily fill an afternoon or an entire day."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.