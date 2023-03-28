Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make PDA-Filled Red Carpet Appearance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a sight to see at a movie premiere this week. The happy couple showed off their love with a PDA-packed turn on the red carpet at the premiere of Ben's new film Air.

While making their way down the carpet, Jennifer and Ben stopped and shared several kisses in front of the camera before continuing down the carpet. Lopez looked sleek in a white and neon green gown and Ben looked dapper in a navy suit.

The premiere marked their first joint appearance since Ben made headlines for looking miserable at the 2023 Grammys in February. In the viral clip, Jennifer leans over to Ben and tells him, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated." Just a few weeks ago, Ben revealed what really happened in that viral moment.