Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make PDA-Filled Red Carpet Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a sight to see at a movie premiere this week. The happy couple showed off their love with a PDA-packed turn on the red carpet at the premiere of Ben's new film Air.
While making their way down the carpet, Jennifer and Ben stopped and shared several kisses in front of the camera before continuing down the carpet. Lopez looked sleek in a white and neon green gown and Ben looked dapper in a navy suit.
The premiere marked their first joint appearance since Ben made headlines for looking miserable at the 2023 Grammys in February. In the viral clip, Jennifer leans over to Ben and tells him, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated." Just a few weeks ago, Ben revealed what really happened in that viral moment.
"I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter about being caught off guard by the host, Noah Trevor's bit. "They were filming us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon as they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f------ not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife's work event."
While some people online thought the moment meant their marriage was in trouble, Bennifer proved them wrong by getting 'commitment tattoos' soon after.