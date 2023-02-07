Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment

After, an exasperated JLo turns her attention back to the host doing his bit. Fans took to Twitter to react to the moment. "Aww, I feel for Ben. He doesn't love these kind of events - I totally understand being an introvert at the Grammys. I'd far rather be home with a good book," said one user. One user pointed out that people are overreacting. "Why is everyone making such a bloody big deal over this, I bet it was happening all over that room, the rest just didn’t happen to get filmed! God ridiculous," they wrote. "All couples bicker. I think it is nobody’s business but theirs. I hope they can work through it," another said.

Despite the viral moment, JLo took to Instagram after the awards show to share a clip of the photos and videos from their night set to the Album of the Year winner Harry Styles' hit "As It Was." She even gave a shout-out to Affleck in the caption writing, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."