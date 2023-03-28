North Carolina Destination Named The Best Picnic Spot In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in North Carolina is Grandfather Mountain. Located along the Blue Ridge Parkway, this stunning site is a great place to explore nature with loved ones and serves as a gorgeous backdrop for a picnic.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"There's no shortage of breathtaking places to enjoy a picnic along North Carolina's scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. But travel off the beaten path about a mile to Grandfather Mountain in Linville for a real treat. Climb to the top, trek across the mile-high swinging suspension bridge ... all while being treated to incredible 360-degree views from the highest peak on the parkway."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.