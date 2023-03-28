It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in North Carolina is Grandfather Mountain. Located along the Blue Ridge Parkway, this stunning site is a great place to explore nature with loved ones and serves as a gorgeous backdrop for a picnic.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"There's no shortage of breathtaking places to enjoy a picnic along North Carolina's scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. But travel off the beaten path about a mile to Grandfather Mountain in Linville for a real treat. Climb to the top, trek across the mile-high swinging suspension bridge ... all while being treated to incredible 360-degree views from the highest peak on the parkway."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.