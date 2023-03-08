North Carolina Destination Named One Of America's 'Must-Visit Hidden Gems'

America is home to some of the most diverse destinations around. Because of its vast expanse, you can relax in a beachside town, hike among ancient mountains or experience bustling metropolitan cities all within the borders of the same country.

Using travel guide, news articles relevant websites and more, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 must-see hidden gems around the country, from unique attractions in middle America and California to natural wonders in New Mexico and Colorado and even a town that served as the set of The Truman Show. One spot in North Carolina managed to make the list.

According to the report, the Mile High Swinging Bridge in Linville is among the country's hidden gems that you just have to see. While maybe not the best spot for anyone with a fear of heights, the adventurous few who take the challenge to cross this sky-hight suspension bridge will surely have a tale for years to come.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Brave the heights of Grandfather Mountain's Mile High Swinging Bridge, a 228-foot suspension bridge that spans an 80-foot chasm and provides breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding North Carolina mountains. While you're in town, you can also enjoy nearby hiking trails and wildlife habitats at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the other hidden gems on the list.