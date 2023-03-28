You've read about the most remote spot in Ohio, but do you know which is the smallest town in the entire state? Sometimes, the biggest surprises come in the tiniest packages, and the smallest town in the Buckeye State is no exception.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in each state, using 2019 U.S. Census information on mostly incorporated towns, described as having legal municipal boundaries, a state charter and local laws and government.

So which Ohio town is the smallest in the state?

Rendville

Located in Perry County about an hour southeast of Columbus, this tiny town has a population of around three dozen residents. According to Ohio History Central, the town was established by the Ohio Central Coal Company in 1879.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With several crumbling old buildings and a population of only 36, Rendville might not look like much anymore, but the Rendville Historic Preservation Society is aiming to change that. The smallest incorporated town in Ohio, Rendville actually played a significant part in Black history. Founded as a coal-mining town in the late 1800s, Black people and immigrants lived and worked in this diverse community. The town broke the color barrier in 1888, when Dr. Isaiah Tuppins became the first Black mayor in the state; Dr. Tuppins was also the first Black doctor to receive his medical degree in Ohio. The first Black U.S. postmaster, Roberta Preston, also lived here, as did Black labor organizer Richard L. Davis."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the smallest towns around the country.