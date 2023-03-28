It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in South Carolina is Angel Oak Park. Located in Johns Island and centered around a centuries-old oak tree, this park will serve as a stunning backdrop for an outdoor meal, date or simply some "me time" as you enjoy a bit of nature near the city.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"No picnic blanket required at this Lowcountry landmark. Believed to be over 1,400 years old, the massive Angel Oak Tree is one of the oldest and largest oak trees around today. And with 17,000 square feet of shade, there is plenty of room for everyone to sit on the huge lower limbs and unpack their baskets filled with Charleston goodies like cupcakes from Sugar Shop and a charcuterie plat from Goat.Sheep.Cow."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.