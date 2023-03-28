The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Tour With Special Guests

The Smashing Pumpkins are hitting the road this Summer, taking the stage at various venues across America and Canada starting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 28th. Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons were mentioned as the special guests that will be joining them on tour! The "Ava Adore" standouts took to Instagram to announce the tour, and to detail ticket sale information.

"As announced this morning on @sternshow, SP will be touring the US and a bit of Canada this summer with @interpol @stpband and @rivalsons. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 am local time." The presale code for ticket sales is "Spellbinding."