Billy Corgan Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley

When news broke of Lisa Marie Presley's unexpected passing on Thursday (January 12), those that were close to her took to social media to remember Elvis Presley's only child and express their shock at her untimely death. Billy Corgan had been friends with Lisa Marie for decades and shared a heartbreaking tribute to her on Instagram.

"There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count," he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. "Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is."

See his emotional post below.