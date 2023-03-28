The Strangest House In Pennsylvania Is Full Of Surprises

By Logan DeLoye

March 28, 2023

What would you consider to be an element of "strange" design within the topic of architecture? Though "strange" is an opinion, there are some houses designed with a flair so unusual that one cannot help but to stare in surprise. These properties possess a unique quality that is often unseen elsewhere. Wether it be a twisted, spiraling staircase, a peculiar color palette, or an odd shaped exterior, something about this space allows it to stand out as one of the strangest homes in the entire country.

According to Readers Digest, the strangest house in all of Pennsylvania is the Haines Shoe House located in York. The whole space is shaped as a shoe!

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the Haines Shoe House:

"Mahlon Haines built the shoe house back in 1948 to advertise for his boot business. He later rented out rooms in the five-story shoe, which has two bedrooms in the ankle and an ice cream shop in the instep. The new owners Jeff and Melanie Schmuck serve ice cream and sweets there now. Here are some more of the strangest roadside attractions in each state."

For a continued list of the strangest houses across the country, and a photo of the shoe house, visit rd.com/the-strangest-house-in-each-state/.

