Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

What could possibly be better than a heaping plate of crispy golden fries? Perhaps, a heaping plate of crispy golden fries topped with meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and other delicious toppings! While piling beef and cheese on top of fries is a popular combination, some prefer to eat outside of the box. Other toppings used on loaded fries include, beans, onions, bacon, sour cream, tomatoes, and more! Many establishments serving this dish will also over vegan and gluten free alternatives. Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant that serves the absolute best loaded fries in all of Pennsylvania.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best loaded fries in Pennsylvania can be found at The Olde Bar in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"The Olde Bar is the kind of place you could happily go for either a slap-up seafood meal or a selection of appetizers and drinks. Its namesake fries are especially good for sharing, but once you have a taste, you may not want to share. The wonderfully crisp fries are topped with lump crab meat, lobster butter, and a Cheddar fondue made with an oyster stout."

For a continued list of the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.