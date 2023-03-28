TikToker Dies In Car Crash Days After Post About Never Being In Accident

A TikTok user who had recently shared a post claiming she'd never gotten into an accident was killed days later in a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

Kara Santorelli, 18, a high school senior, was traveling on Highway 29 in Escambia County, Florida, when a Chevrolet sedan struck her Nissan SUV on March 17, the Florida Highway Patrol announced via the New York Post.

Both Santorelli and the other driver, who was not publicly identified, were killed in the accident. The crash came six days after the teen shared a post claiming she'd never been involved in a crash with another person or car.

“When they try call me a bad driver but I’ve never hit a person or an actual car," Santorelli captioned in a post shared on March 11.